Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 252,897 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after purchasing an additional 323,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,458,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.