Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $277.06

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.06 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 282.50 ($3.69), with a volume of 63,494 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £565 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 277.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 254.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07.

In other Stock Spirits Group news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 41,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £111,892.68 ($146,188.50). Also, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,145 shares of company stock worth $17,904,980.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

