Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 8.6%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price was up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.38. Approximately 19,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,127,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Truist increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.89 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,030,000 after purchasing an additional 215,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,537,000 after purchasing an additional 417,689 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $240,563,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,493,000 after purchasing an additional 300,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $119,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

