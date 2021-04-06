Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

