Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,145,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

