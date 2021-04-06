Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR stock opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $87.70.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

