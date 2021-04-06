Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 171,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,919,623 shares.The stock last traded at $23.32 and had previously closed at $23.18.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 715,194 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 107,995 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.