Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 3,061 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,993 shares of company stock valued at $24,892,557. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of CSTL opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

