Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 980,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.