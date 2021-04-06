Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,271 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Forterra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Forterra by 5.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Forterra by 123.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Research analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRTA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

