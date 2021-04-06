Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.12 Million in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in GAN by 46.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GAN by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in GAN by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GAN by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in GAN by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 77,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

