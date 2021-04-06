Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,445 shares of company stock worth $4,529,072. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

