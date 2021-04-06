Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 49,156 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 143.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.23% of Green Plains worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

