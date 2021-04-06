Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 2,344 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TTEC by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

