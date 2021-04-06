Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 2,556 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $147,327.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $430,157.04.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $169,920.72.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $237,200.00.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,576,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

