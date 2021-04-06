Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $310.00 price objective on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE:SPOT opened at $273.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.02. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $116.00 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.