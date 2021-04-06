Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Trading Down 37.5% Over Last Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $734,125.29 and approximately $73.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00054970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00680999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00076896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

