SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XSW. Well Done LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,275. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.35. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $177.74.

