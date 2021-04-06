Spartacus Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 13th

Spartacus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 13th. Spartacus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Spartacus Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Spartacus Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53. Spartacus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMTSU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

