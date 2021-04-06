Spark Networks SE Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spark Networks in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.
Shares of LOV opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.62.
In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 293,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,177 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.
Recommended Story: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.