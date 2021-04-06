S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.89 and the highest is $3.36. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $12.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after acquiring an additional 469,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $367.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.87 and a 200 day moving average of $336.52. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $243.96 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

