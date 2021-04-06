Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 786,149 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,428,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,140 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

