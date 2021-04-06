Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

In other news, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $108,117. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter worth $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

