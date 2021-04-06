Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.91. Southern Copper reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $71.70 on Thursday. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 57.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 219.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 153,824 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 186.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

