SolarCoin Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $1,205.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00395505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005054 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000742 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,222,354 coins and its circulating supply is 64,796,745 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

