SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 56,364 ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF comprises about 1.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,877,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,995. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71.

