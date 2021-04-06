SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $19,261,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,454,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,797,000 after buying an additional 686,774 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,047,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,674,582. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.