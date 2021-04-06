SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $4.04 Million in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. W. P. Carey makes up about 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,082,000 after buying an additional 123,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $122,675,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after buying an additional 174,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

