SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 13,744 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

HDV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.91. 4,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.53. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $96.30.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.