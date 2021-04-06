SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,091,000 after buying an additional 1,313,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after acquiring an additional 52,651 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 500,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after acquiring an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.88. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $129.38. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

