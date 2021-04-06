SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. 153,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,510,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

