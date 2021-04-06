SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 6,048 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,127,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,729,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.73. 11,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,657. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $143.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

