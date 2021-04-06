Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.87 ($1.03) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SKG opened at GBX 3,466 ($45.28) on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,076 ($27.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,784 ($49.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,464.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,356.70. The firm has a market cap of £8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

In other news, insider James A. Lawrence sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,429 ($44.80), for a total value of £5,657,850 ($7,392,017.25).

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

