Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.60

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6015 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SMGZY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.