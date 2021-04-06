Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

SWBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. 9,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock worth $190,780 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

