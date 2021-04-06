Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $850.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 841 ($10.99), with a volume of 66755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 821 ($10.73).

The stock has a market cap of £949.88 million and a PE ratio of 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 744.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 676.54.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.