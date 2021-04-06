SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.00-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.01 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock valued at $85,781,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.