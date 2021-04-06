Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati Sells 2,725 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,498,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:WORK opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,193,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 250,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.