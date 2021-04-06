Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati Sells 2,725 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,498,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:WORK opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.
Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,193,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 250,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.
About Slack Technologies
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
Further Reading: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.