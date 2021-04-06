SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $252.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.85 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

