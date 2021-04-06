SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 476 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $491.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.95 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

