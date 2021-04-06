SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 552 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $360.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.20. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $289.57 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

