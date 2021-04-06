Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Up to $63.03

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.03, but opened at $64.66. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 35 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

