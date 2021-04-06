Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NYSE SPG opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

