Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,518 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

