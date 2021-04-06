Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a $1,360.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOP. KeyCorp increased their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,312.09.

SHOP stock opened at $1,145.95 on Monday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $369.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,205.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,118.40. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $175,531,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

