SHIELD (XSH) Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $348,062.90 and $68.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,295.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,113.42 or 0.03625326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $244.04 or 0.00418622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $661.33 or 0.01134429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.17 or 0.00449722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.62 or 0.00464225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.58 or 0.00325201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003515 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

