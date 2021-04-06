Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06. Approximately 670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 121,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on STTK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,094,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $45,082,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.