ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $141,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.41.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,570,853. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $514.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.24 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.97. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 145.62, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

