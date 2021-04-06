Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SMBMF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Sembcorp Marine has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

