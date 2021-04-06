Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNFI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

